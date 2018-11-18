‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 7: Stradivarius

On Sunday night, AMC will air the seventh episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×07 is titled, “Stradivarius.” The official synopsis for Stradivarius reads, “Carol seeks out an old friend living alone in a wilderness teeming with walkers; survivors make the perilous trek to a new home.” The episode is directed by former Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz on a script from Vivian Tse.

The episode will follow up the events of Episode 9×06, which introduced the Whisperers as a herd of living covered in the skin of the dead chased Rosita and Eugene through treacherous territory. However, maintaining its ensemble nature as it has throughout Season Nine, Michonne’s journey with Magna’s new group will be an important factor, just as Carol and Daryl will offer up some classic vibes from their relationship in seasons past.

Episode 9×07 marks Cudlitz’s directorial debut. “I let them know pretty early on that I wanted to direct, but I also let them know that I didn’t expect it,” Cudlitz told THR. “I was going to shadow [Walking Dead director and exec producer] Greg Nicotero and it was a way to keep me in Atlanta so people wouldn’t know Abraham was actually dead [which was a secret for more than a year]. I kept in contact with [former showrunner] Scott Gimple…then I got a call in December or January. I was in New York, and I got a call from [season nine showrunner] Angela Kang and Scott who asked if I’d be interested in directing. I immediately said yes.”

Cudlitz is the first former cast member from The Walking Dead to direct an episode of AMC’s flagship series, though he is not the first in the expanded universe to get behind the camera. Fear the Walking Dead‘s Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo made his directorial debut with his show’s Episode 4×12 and is primed to direct another episode early in Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season.

Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode, Cudlitz will talk about his work as a director on Talking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.