Who Plays Georgie On ‘The Walking Dead’?

The Walking Dead introduced a new character — and possibly an entire new community — in its latest episode Sunday night, possibly acting as the setup to bring a relatively fresh addition from Robert Kirkman’s ongoing comic book series to the TV show.

8×12, “The Key,” brings in Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) and twins Hilda (Kim Ormiston) and Midge (Misty Ormiston).

TV veteran Atkinson is best known as Secretary of State Catherine Durant in Netflix original series House of Cards.

She was a recurring cast member on Criminal Minds, where she portrayed Erin Strauss, Section Chief of the Behavioral Analysis Unit, as well as 24, where she played Homeland Security agent and National Security Advisor Karen Hayes.

Twin sisters and actresses-slash-models Misty and Kim Ormiston recently appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 as Leeg #1 and Leeg #2, respectively, and on The CW’s The Originals as Twin Debutantes. They previously appeared in the farcical Meet the Spartans as a pair of Hooters Girls.

Maggie, Michonne, Rosita and Enid first encounter the trio after Michonne discovers a message left outside the Hilltop’s gates.

Hilltop leader Maggie is suspicious of a Savior trap, but the four travel to the meeting point where they’re met by Georgie and stoic twins Hilda and Midge.

Georgie, a put-together bespectacled woman of seemingly good intentions, climbs out of a van and informs them she wants to make a trade for food and phonographic records — music, specifically, as she doesn’t accept spoken word — an offer she makes rarely as she doesn’t care to share “with the weak.”

“I come bearing knowledge to trade. Essential knowledge for the future, primarily in my head,” Georgie says. “And I prefer to keep that where it is.”

“You’re trading knowledge?” Michonne asks.

“That’s what I have. I’ve made the same offer before. Fill the crates, get the knowledge. Simple as that,” Georgie explains. “It’s not a fair trick, just a fair trade. I promise you.”

Later, despite Enid’s protests, Maggie accepts the terms of the deal.

Noticing the community’s plights, Georgie hands over a “sizable portion” of food storage to a near-starving Hilltop.

“To be clear, this isn’t a gift,” she adds. “It’s barter. I’ll be back. Maybe not for while, but I will. And by then I expect great things.”

Georgie hands over the aforementioned “key to a future.” On its cover, its mission statement:

A Key to A Future: Being a guide to the machinery, techniques, tasks, travails, and SOLUTIONS employed by early civilizations to recent times; let this be the path forward from the past to a more advanced NOW.

“Inside there are handwritten plans for windmills, watermills, silos, hand-drawn schematics, guides to refining grain, creating lumber, aqueducts,” Georgie tells Maggie. “A book of medieval human achievement so we may have a future from our past.”

The evolving document, Georgie says, is a backup of the originals in her head. “I’ll be back, and by then I expect great things.”

She has a simple instruction.

“Build this place up. I want those other crates filled when I get back. Cheeses for Hilda, pickles for Midge.”

“I’ll see what we can do,” Maggie says.

Georgie knows it. A gentle touch to the arm.

“You will.”

Following the conclusion of All Out War in the comics, Alexandria and Hilltop had grown into thriving and bigger communities, more lush than ever before, a goal they’ll seemingly reach with Georgie’s much-needed key to a future.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

