‘The Walking Dead’ Gets New Showrunner

The Walking Dead will look a bit different behind the scenes in season 9.

The show has just been renewed for a ninth season, but the biggest news is that showrunner Scott Gimple is being promoted to chief content officer, paving the way for new showrunner Angela Kang (via Variety).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kang has worked on the show since 2011, where she served as a story editor and writer and has been a co-executive producer since 2013 (season 5). Kang is being promoted to executive producer and showrunner of the series starting in season 9.

“This is an enormously important day for the entire ‘The Walking Dead’ television universe,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, Sundance TV, and AMC Studios. “We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction. Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before. I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play ‘Dead.’”

Kang will be the fourth showrunner of the hit AMC series. The Walking Dead was originally helmed by Frank Darabont, who was followed by Glen Mazzara. Gimple took over from Mazzara starting in season 4, and he also executive produces the spinoff show Fear The Walking Dead. Now he will be overseeing both shows in his new position, and Kang will take the flagship show by the reigns.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.