The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 3: Ghosts

The Walking Dead‘s tenth season is cruising along, with the third episode of Season 10 set to air on Sunday night. On the heels of an episode which peeled back the mask on Whisperer leaders Alpha and Beta, Sunday night’s new hour will once again focus on the group in Alexandria which has been troubled by the show’s new villains. In the aftermath of the beheading of their own family members, the tensions are continuing to rise as the leaders of the Hilltop and Alexandria communities struggle to keep those eager for revenge in line without breaking Alpha’s border rules.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×03 is titled, “Ghosts.” The official synopsis for Ghosts reads, “The threat of the Whisperers return leads to paranoia sweeping over Alexandria. In the meantime, Carol battles with the need for revenge.” The episode is directed by Jim Barnes on a script from David Boyd.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Aaron actor Ross Marquand opened up about the coming conflict with the Whisperers. “I think the biggest thing that we’re going to be finding is that Alpha and Beta are really playing psychological warfare both within their group and outside of the group obviously on the communities of Alexandria and Hilltop, and Oceanside of course,” Marquand said. “So I think we’re going to really see them playing some very, very gnarly games with our heroes. I’m very excited for the fans to see it because I think it’s going to be one of the best seasons we’ve ever done, honestly.”

The Whisperer War is one of Robert Kirkman‘s most interesting arcs in The Walking Dead comics, laying the groundwork for Season 10 to operate at a fast pace as the score between the heroes and villains is settled once and for all. Of course, there is no war without a body count, and the Whisperer War was no exception to such a rule. When the dust settled, the landscape of The Walking Dead comics had certainly changed, and it will be interesting to see where the AMC zombie series goes in the aftermath of such drama.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.