A Deleted Glenn Scene Shaped Enid’s Journey on ‘The Walking Dead’

Katelyn Nacon’s Enid on The Walking Dead has plenty of story left to tell but a piece of it was unveiled to her in a moment which didn’t make the show’s final cut.

Nacon admits she is burdened with filling in backstory details herself when filling out the character for performances. As a result, the story she has created was heavily influenced by a scene she shared with Glenn actor Steven Yeun. “The only thing I know is what you guys know, is she had parents and they were kind of on their own,” Nacon told ComicBook.com. “And all of a sudden they got killed and she was on her own. So, that’s all I know. I just fill in the more as I go. Because there actually even was a scene where Enid tells Glenn that he reminds her of her father, but that scene got cut. So I can tell that she’s always trying to find that kind of figure in her life. So I assumed that she always needed that figure but she just kind of took it for granted while she had it.”

Still, in getting to work with new cast members like the Oceanside gang, Nacon’s Enid got to unveil more pieces of herself as the show went on.

“I love any chance I get to work with new actors and everything,” Nacon said. “That’s mostly just because I feel like you learn more from working with different people and just trying to figure out how they act and how that kind of coincides. Also, I think it’s just nice for Enid to interact with the new people. Because you know her, she’s always caught up in her shell. So it’s very interesting to see how Enid reacts in a new environment, especially the environment she was put in in Oceanside. That was very intense.”

In the most recent episodes, Enid clung to Aaron as she wanted to make a difference in the war but was reluctant to develop attachments in the wake of losing her family and Glenn. “I feel like Enid is always looking for some version of a father figure,” Nacon said. “In her life before this, I don’t think she was necessarily close with her father. I think they probably argued a lot but she always cared for him. And so to have him taken away so quickly and abruptly, I think is a lot for her. So I think she’s always kind of searching for that guidance and that wisdom, in a word, to help her out, or just any kind of connection in that sense. I think she definitely finds that with Aaron.”

Nacon's work in The Walking Dead Season Eight can be seen when the show releases on blu-ray and DVD on August 21. Fear the Walking Dead returned for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.