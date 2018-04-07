Here’s When ‘The Walking Dead’ Will Reveal The Owner Of The Helicopter

The Walking Dead will reveal the person or persons behind the helicopter — but answers won’t come in season 8.

Insider Johnny O’Dell, answering fan questions as part of Skybound’s weekly Walking Dead mailbag, was asked if the helicopter’s owner would be revealed by the end of the season.

“Unfortunately, no,” O’Dell writes. “You’ll have to wait until a later season.”

The helicopter was first spotted in season 7 during a trip to Jadis’ junk yard, only to resurface early on in season 8.

In 8×05, Rick spotted the helicopter in a flyby, and the mystery deepened when Savior #2, Simon, grilled Jadis about the dump’s helipad.

Episode 8×14 confirmed the helicopter’s ties to Jadis when it suddenly reappeared above the junk yard with the intentions of picking up the former trash queen.

But a struggle with Negan cost Jadis her flare, and the helicopter quickly reversed course and disappeared.

The chopper could have ties to Georgie — the bespectacled benefactor who arrived out of the blue to provide Maggie and the Hilltop with a literal guide to a better future — and actress Jayne Atkinson certainly puts stock in the possibility.

“It is possible,” Atkinson told ComicBook.com of chances the helicopter is somehow related to Georgie. “When they ask her about whether or not has she done this with other people, she had clearly been doing a scouting process to find out about these different groups. She’s clearly been around. So it could very well be.”

With just two episodes left in season 8, don’t expect The Walking Dead to unfurl this mystery by the season finale on April 15: the season closer will be tasked with wrapping up (almost) all this season’s plots, and it will head in at least four different directions.

“There are four things that happen that could be the finale, and they all go off at once at the same time,” Reedus told Entertainment Weekly.

“They head in different directions, and they’re all individually as good as the next, and they’re all very, very satisfying. I like that about it. I like that it’s not just one person’s story. There are probably four, maybe five, different directions that the show could’ve ended on and it went in all of them. It’s very satisfying.”

As for the end of All Out War and the conclusion of the ongoing strife against the Saviors, expect that to be brought to an end before season 9.

“The war will absolutely be resolved by the end of season eight,” executive producer Scott Gimple told Entertainment Weekly.

The hit zombie series has already broke ground on season 9, expected to debut this October on AMC.

The Walking Dead airs its next episode, “Worth,” Sunday, April 8, followed by the extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.