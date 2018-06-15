‘The Walking Dead’ Teases Helicopter Mystery For Season 9

The Walking Dead will be bringing back a major Season Eight mystery with its upcoming episodes if Skybound’s Mail Bag is any indication.

Teased twice in Season Eight, a helicopter belonging to an unknown group is somehow tied to Pollyanna McIntosh‘s Anne character. First it flew over Rick Grimes on his way to her trash heap, then it left Anne behind as she had a confrontation with Negan. According to Skybound’s Johnny O’Dell, we will most likely be getting some answers when the show returns.

“There’s a good chance that we haven’t seen the last of the helicopters from Season 8,” O’Dell wrote in Skybound’s The Walking Dead Mailbag.

For now, any guess regarding the owner of the helicopter is just that, though several clues might indicate where it is closely tied to.

Georgie actress Jayne Atkinson tells ComicBook.com, she believes the helicopter could very well belong to her character as she traveled in and out of town to pay Maggie a visit. “It is possible because clearly when they ask her about whether or not, has she done this with other people, she had clearly been doing a scouting process to find out about these different groups,” Atkinson said. “She’s clearly been around. So it could very well be.”

McIntosh also weighed in on the possibility of the helicopter being tied to her character, months ahead of Anne’s failed flare attempt to get its attention. “I can’t say anything. You either talk about a studio screw-up or you talk about a possible thing that might be part of a story, so either way I’m not doing the show justice,” McIntosh told Huffington Post, referencing the alleged green screen error which either revealed the chopper’s first appearance or featured a random giant bird of sorts. “I certainly will tell you as an audience member when I watched it, I didn’t notice it, and it’s only when the internet went buzzy about it that I thought, ‘Hm, what’s going on there?’ So the fans are informing me as much as I’m able to inform the fans.”

Based on The Walking Dead‘s comics, there are several possibilities for where the helicopter is taking off from.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12.