‘The Walking Dead’ Actually Revealed The Hilltop’s Exact Location

The Walking Dead finally revealed the Virginia city in which the Hilltop community is located with Episode 8×15.

Aside from the Alexandria Safe-Zone, known to be located in Alexandria, Virginia the AMC show has not revealed the actual locations of its other communities like the Sanctuary and Kingdom. Negan’s map of fake plans, however, disclosed the Hilltop’s hometown to be Culpepper, Virginia.

Check out a screenshot of the map below, which Negan marked with symbols that are surrounding the Hilltop community. They circle Culpepper, Virginia.

While the exact location remains unknown, the AMC show has finally provided a bit of insight regarding how far apart Alexandria and the Hilltop are as characters frequently travel from community to community. The centers of the two Virginia cities are roughly 72 miles apart, a journey which takes about 90 minutes by car. On foot, the journey would take nearly 23 hours — without the zombie apocalypse getting in the way.

“Tomorrow after noon, Negan and ten men at X,” Dwight wrote on the map. “Other 11 person teams at each of the circles. End Negan. End the rest. End this.”

Of course, Dwight’s intel turned out to be misleading, as the villainous Negan was very much aware of his betrayal and set him up to lead Rick “right into the line of fire.” Episode 8×16 is set to conclude the war between Rick and Negan, as All Out War’s saga will finally come to a close.

“This [Season Eight finale] episode isn’t just like these 15 episodes coming to a conclusion, but Angela [Kang] and myself and the writers had always talked about this in many ways being sort of the conclusion of the first eight seasons,” showrunner Scott Gimple said in a recent EW interview. “This show will be very much a new show next year and with a bigger, new narrative. It was something I was really excited about getting into even before season 8. And so there was just a certain weight in the air of the kind of conclusion that we were getting closer to. It was a weird graduation for everybody.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.