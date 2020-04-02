‘The Walking Dead’ Issue #192 Cover Sees Carl in Precarious Scenario

The cover for issue #192 of The Walking Dead comics has been revealed, showing Carl Grimes in what looks like a precarious situation. The art by Charlie Adlard shows Rick’s son in the streets of what look to be the Commonwealth community with bodies all around him. Most of the bodies appear to be walkers but Carl’s concerned look seems to indicate otherwise.

The title of the issue is “Aftermath,” which is an interesting tease of what might be coming. Given the brewing civil war within the Commonwealth community, Governor Pamela Milton might finally lose control of her people. Otherwise, Carl, Rick, or others from Alexandria might finally take things into their own hands after getting fed up with this leader’s greedy and selfish style.

Check out the cover of The Walking Dead issue #192 below…

The recent events of The Walking Dead comics have left fans fairly shocked. Spoilers follow!

On the heels of being forced to kill Dwight in an effort to preserve his community’s relationship with the Commonwealth and Governor Pamela Milton, Rick and Michonne are making an effort to keep things civil. Commonwealth lieutenant Mercer, however, has plans to overthrow the governing parties and Dwight’s death might only be stirring up some of the remaining Saviors to get on board.

As Carl stands above a pile of bodies in the Commonwealth streets, the symbolism on the cover seems to show that tough times are coming for these characters in the area.

What is your prediction for issue #192 of The Walking Dead comics? What do you think Carl is actually up to? Share your theories in the comment section!

