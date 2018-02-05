Major Spoiler Spotted In ‘The Walking Dead’ Trailer

The Walking Dead‘s Season 8B trailer was loaded with clues and revealing details for the AMC show’s upcoming episodes but one specific shot contained a major spoiler.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere and beyond follow!

The Season 8B trailer clearly shows Rick and Michonne on some sort of mission together in the aftermath of Carl’s death. As they fight their way through the apocalypse, several setting clues indicate a trip to the trash heap for another visit with Jadis. Jadis and her Scavengers were last seen abandoning Rick outside of Negan’s Sanctuary in the first half of Season Eight. Now, they’re back, and they’re almost entirely dead.

The shot below shows Michonne trying to escape a herd of dead and reanimated Scavengers as they claw at her foot within the trash heap.

The image of zombified Scavengers prompts several questions but each seems to already be answered…

How did they get this way? Simon was seen paying a visit to the trash heap, likely investigating their appearance outside of the Sanctuary with Rick, and pointing a gun at members of the group. Jadis was later seen crying atop her heap, possibly looking at the bodies which lay in ruin before her.

Why are Rick and Michonne at the trash heap? Rick was probably following up on his alliance with Jadis and her group, either seeking vengeance for their abandoning of him outside of the Sanctuary or asking for their help for a third time.

As for whether or not Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis will go down with her ship is unknown. Given the actress was upgraded to a series regular status ahead of Season Eight’s production start, she will likely appear in at least a few more episodes. So far, Jadis has only been featured in three episodes of Season Eight.

