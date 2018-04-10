‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals How He Got Revenge On Andrew Lincoln

Ever since Negan’s debut in The Walking Dead, our hero Rick has undergone some incredibly dramatic moments, due in large part to the devastating trials and tribulations the villain has put him through. The drama accidentally permeated into real life when Andrew Lincoln accidentally broke Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s nose while filming a violent altercation. Morgan revealed that, not only was Lincoln profusely apologetic, but that Morgan managed to find his own form of payback later on.

“He was more upset than I was. He’s not an asshole at all, he’s a great dude,” the actor shared with the Stern Show. “Later on in the season I kicked him in the nuts and it made me feel better.”

While Morgan might not have anticipated to actually be struck by his co-star, it didn’t come as a complete surprise, knowing how passionate Lincoln gets on set.

“I knew he was gonna punch me because he gets so amped up, Andy does,” Morgan noted.

Negan has regularly demonstrated his villainy throughout his appearances on the show, though the actor posited that maybe Rick is actually far more nefarious.

“What do you think the kill ratio is?” the actor asked the show’s hosts. “Rick killed 50 of my people while they slept.”

Earlier this week, Morgan echoed this theory on Good Morning America, claiming the villainous nature is merely rooted in perspective.

“We were making steps at some redemption, and I think if we find out more of his backstory and how he became Negan,” Morgan discussed. “I think at this point in the story, everybody who has made it this far in this apocalypse has done some very horrible things. If we had been following Negan for eight years, we would be on Negan’s side and Rick would be horrible. I mean, look at the stuff these guys have done, they’re at least as bad as what I’ve done.”

