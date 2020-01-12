The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Expect “Lots” of Negan In Season 10B

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan says to expect “lots” from Negan in the second half of Season 10, which finds the fugitive embedded within the Whisperers commanded by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst). Recently revealed episode titles and writer credits hint at least one episode in the back half of the season revolves primarily around Negan and the Whisperer camp: “Walk With Us” is scripted by co-executive producers Eli Jorne & Nicole Mirante-Matthews, who each penned episodes centered on Negan and the Whisperers earlier this season. Mirante-Matthews scripted “We Are the End of the World,” an Alpha-Beta origin story, and Jorne turned in “What It Always Is,” exploring Negan’s break from prison and the lead up to his crossing into Whisperer territory.

Asked on Twitter what fans can expect from Negan “next season,” Morgan tweeted in response, “Stuff. And lots of it.” When another user asked if that was confirmation Negan survives into Season 11, now in the works from AMC, Morgan clarified he was referring to Season 10B.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Lol. Good (big) reach,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. “I’m thinking we talking about second half of season.”

Stuff. And lots of it. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 12, 2020

Lol. Good (big) reach. I’m thinking we talking about second half of season. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 12, 2020

Negan hasn’t been seen since mid-November’s Season 10 Episode 6, “Bonds,” which ended with a blood-covered Negan swearing his loyalty to Alpha. It remains to be seen if that particular plot thread plays out as it did in the comic books.

“This year has been a lot about playing off of paranoia and what side are people on, and I think Negan and Alpha together are a formidable twosome,” Morgan said of the remainder of the season in an episode of Talking Dead that aired after the Season 10 midseason finale. “And what it means for the show is we’re gonna flip it on its ass.”

In a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan said Negan’s Season 10 trajectory is the “best stuff” he’s done on the show since joining in its Season 6 finale in 2016.

“I think it was good for the audience to see this guy who they mostly hated, and see a different side of him, to see him tortured, wanting to give up on life, ready to die at the hand of Maggie,” Morgan said. “Then there was a sort of redemption with Judith, who brought out a side of him that no one else has. Negan’s suddenly turned into a three-dimensional character. Taking that into this year is really fun.”

He continued, “I’m thrilled with what the story has done for me this year. I think the buildup and the foundation from the last couple of years is great. We have this fleshed-out character now. This year is going to be a lot of fun for the audience, and for me. I’m having a blast. I think it’s the best stuff I’ve gotten to do on the show.”

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.