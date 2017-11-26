Signs Pointing to Jesus as ‘The Walking Dead’ Mole

Gregory dropped a bomb on Maggie a couple of weeks ago, informing one of the four main leaders on The Walking Dead that Negan had a mole inside the colonies. He revealed that someone was feeding the Sanctuary information. The only problem is, no one knows exactly who the mole is.

Sadly, judging by his recent actions, it could actually be Jesus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We know Jesus is a peaceful guy, and he wants to stop fighting and save as many lives as possible. Over the last few episodes, he’s taken that sentiment to a new level.

There is an entire group of hostages being held over at Hilltop, thanks to Jesus’ advice. No one else in the group wanted to keep them around. Both Tara and Morgan fought hard against the decision, but Jesus stood his ground, refusing to let anyone die.

He did the same thing in the outpost during the raid. Tara was about to kill a Savior but Jesus took compassion, sparing the man, and trying to convince his colleague that he should have the chance to love. Quickly after that, the Savior turned on Jesus and tried to kill both him and Tara.

Jesus learned that no Savior can be trusted, but he is still choosing to let them live. No one else on Rick’s side is sharing his ideals, and it’s definitely some cause for concern.

It could be argued that Jesus is doing the right thing. At the same time, one could say that his penchant for survival is unusual at this point in time. Is he possibly keeping the Saviors around because he’s been working with them all along?

Maybe we’ll have the answer tonight when an all-new The Walking Dead airs on AMC.