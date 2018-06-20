‘The Walking Dead’ to Reveal Jon Bernthal’s Return at Comic Con

The Walking Dead is set to return Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh in Season Nine, which is a reveal bringing the actor to San Diego Comic Con in July.

Bernthal was revealed to have a role in the upcoming season on Tuesday, though the capacity of his appearance has yet to be be revealed. With Andrew Lincoln set to exit the AMC series in the upcoming season, many suspect Bernthal’s Shane will return in a hallucination during a possible death scene or in flashback form as he appeared in the first season as Rick’s police partner. The character died in Season Two, when a conflict between he and Rick Grimes lead to a fatal stab wound. He appeared later in Season Three as a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hallucination as Rick was in a gunfight at the Governor’s Woodbury community.

According to a report from Deadline, Bernthal will be a part of The Walking Dead‘s panel at San Diego Comic Con, which will take place in the well-known Hall H. “Bernthal is likely to appear on the yet-to-be-officially announced Walking Dead panel,” the outlet reports.

Since filming his role on AMC’s The Walking Dead, Bernthal has returned to New York, where he is in production on Marvel’s The Punisher which is getting a second season on Netfix.

Bernthal was spotted near the set of The Walking Dead by fans of the AMC show last week.

“I mean, there’s a reason why Andrew Lincoln and Sarah Wayne Callies and Steven Yuen and Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, that we all consider each other best friends and family,” Bernthal told Den of Geek. “When we started [The Walking Dead], it started in an unbelievably humble place, you know, we had no idea what that show was going to become.”

“Doing the show and being killed off the show are two of the best things that have happened in my career,” Bernthal pointed out. Still, it is not stopping him from the return to the zombie apocalypse, which he had no idea would become such a hit when the show began.

“All we knew [about The Walking Dead] was there was a script we really believed in, there was a showrunner [Frank Darabont] we really believed in, and we got to know and love each other intimately and believed in each other and we had no idea whether it would be a success, or a failure and we really didn’t care, we just believed in it,” Bernthal said back in January.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.