‘The Walking Dead’ Makes Shocking Reveals With Negan’s Car Passenger

The Walking Dead teed up a mystery when Negan picked up a straggler on his way back to the Sanctuary in Episode 8×14. When the character was revealed in Episode 8×15, it meant serious trouble for one survivor.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×15 follow!

The character who Negan picked up on the side of the road was Laura, having not seen her for several days. The character last appeared in the Mid-Season Eight finale, having witnessed Dwight gunning down Saviors in an effort to save Alexandrians. With the knowledge of his betrayal of Negan and the group, she ran off into the woods, only to resurface looking “s—tier” than if “s— could s—” according to Negan.

Despite the charming greeting, Laura remained loyal and was quick to reveal Dwight’s betrayal. Dwight, having set Simon up to be killed in the same episode, was trapped in his room and surrounded by Negan’s loyal Saviors. While Negan insists he will not kill Dwight, the character is now a prisoner and has also helped Negan set Rick’s group up for a certain doom.

At first, Negan was keeping his knowledge of Dwight’s betrayal a secret to use it to his advantage. After witnessing Negan’s fake plans to attack the Hilltop, Dwight sent a map to the group via Gregory as a warning and means to end Negan’s efforts. Negan assumed this would happen, so he now knows where Rick’s group will be and plans to cut them down as they march.

In summary, it was one shocking reveal after another on Sunday. First, Simon was killed. Then Dwight was busted for being a trailer with Laura’s return. Finally, Negan revealed himself to have set Rick’s group up via Dwight and Gregory.

With only one episode left in The Walking Dead Season Eight and its All Out War story, the stage has been set and Negan seems to have the upper hand.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.