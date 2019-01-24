‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals Alpha’s Daughter In New Trailer

Another member of the Whisperers has arrived in a trailer for The Walking Dead‘s upcoming episodes, with a look at Cassady McCliny as Lydia being revealed.

In The Walking Dead comics, Lydia is the daughter of Alpha and the only member of the Whisperers to reveal a true name. The savage group adopted a simple language and lack of names as a means to navigate the apocalypse with ease and less attachments — this way, if they lost anyone or anything it would not take any emotional toll on them. Now, Lydia has been revealed in the teaser for Season Nine’s back half featured in the video above.

The official Twitter account for Skybound’s The Walking Dead put McClincy’s Lydia as covered in Whisperer garb side by side with her comic book counterpart in similar apparel. Check out the comparison in the Tweet below.

Lydia is a main character in The Walking Dead comics who plays a key part in the war between the Hilltop and Alexandria communites versus the Whisperers. In the books, she develops an intimate relationship with Carl. While the Chandler Riggs version of the character is not around anymore, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang is dedicated to honoring the source material with the upcoming story arc.

“We always try to remain true to what are the most important and exciting moments in the comics even if we remix it in our own way,” Kang told ComicBook.com. “I think we found as writers, but also the audience tends to respond well too, we’ve seen, stories that are so many degrees off, or that take us in another direction before we come back. The Terminus story of season four, which we all had a great time writing, that’s the Cannibals in the comics and we get to it a completely different way. We’re always looking for those opportunities to dig in deeper with the characters by maybe taking a little bit of a side road to get back to the main highway.”

It appears the series will be doing the comics a good bit of justice, seeing as the trailer above showcases Lydia being brought back to the Hilltop as a prisoner. This sequence leads the Whisperers, lead by her mother Alpha, to march to the Hilltop’s front door. What do you want to see in the upcoming episodes? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.