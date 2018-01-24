‘The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Is Shocked And Devastated Over Carl’s Death

Lauren Cohan is among the many devastated by Chandler Riggs‘ exit from The Walking Dead.

The actress opened up about Carl’s unexpected death on The Walking Dead while talking to Entertainment Weekly and, having worked with him since the show’s second season, Cohan was a bit distraught when she heard the news. Still, the actress is aware such blows are part of the job with a gig like the AMC zombie drama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I feel so happy for Chandler and everything that he’s going to do,” Cohan said in reference to Riggs’ growing musical career. “And I feel really interested in how this is going to change the future of story because we know how much the story follows Carl’s journey. I’m interested in what ideas we’re going to have moving forward because I was just really devastated.”

Several of the upcoming stories Cohan references are outlined by Robert Kirkman’s comics, in which Carl Grimes plays major roles, especially at Maggie’s Hilltop. “We’re committed to keep telling the story from the comic book,” The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple told EW. “Yes, it’s going to be different,” Gimple goes on. “And yes, Negan’s relationship to Carl was a big part of the story moving forward, especially in the world changes we see early on. But, as usual, we do plan on telling those comic stories.”

As for the immediate future, Cohan promises All Out War will deliver on the expectations for big action. “We basically go into a huge battle,” Cohan said. “We’ve had a lot of action, and now we have this revenge plan in place. The group all comes together and we make this plan for our future while trying to really hold the pieces together in the grief and in the aftermath of Carl. It’s a little bit emotionally scattered but militaristically focused.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.