‘The Walking Dead’s Michael Rooker Remembers Scott Wilson

Michael Rooker is the latest Walking Dead alum to comment on the passing of Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson.

“He was always thinking about others, no matter what was going on in his life, he was always asking if you were okay,” the former Merle Dixon star said of Wilson during his Walker Stalker Con Atlanta appearance Friday.

“‘How are you today? Are you okay? Did you get that knee fixed?’ He kept coming up and he kept asking about my knee — I have a bad knee, my knee hurts — and kept coming up, ‘Rooker, did you go see my doctor? He can fix your knee, you know. Did you get that knee fixed?’ [Laughs]. Every time I saw him.”

When it was pointed out Wilson truly was Hershel, the selfless veterinarian farmer, Rooker confirmed “he was, yeah,” before comparing him to former Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista, who plays the boisterous Drax in the Marvel Studios franchise.

“He was always very kind and gentle, what a beautiful man,” Rooker said of Wilson. “Him and Dave Bautista are probably the two most gentlest, kind, loving individuals I’ve ever known, they’re really beautiful.”

The 76-year-old Wilson died October 6 following a battle with leukemia. Shortly before news of his death became widespread on social media, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang announced to thunderous applause at New York Comic Con Wilson and former co-stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Jon Bernthal would be returning to the series in Season Nine as part of the sendoff episode for Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Hershel’s oldest daughter Maggie, shared the first look at Wilson’s Season Nine return when remembering the late actor on social media.

Past and present Walking Dead cast and crew reunited at Wilson’s memorial service last weekend, which featured Hershel’s most famous quote as part of the event program as well as a photo of Wilson from The Walking Dead Season Two.

A photo shared by former T-Dog star IronE Singleton showed Wilson’s widow, Heavenly, posed in a large group photo alongside Season Nine show runner Angela Kang, executive producers Scott Gimple and Denise Huth, directors Greg Nicotero and Ernest Dickerson, Danai Gurira (Michonne), Lennie James (Morgan Jones), and former Walking Dead stars Jeryl Prescott Sales (Jacqui), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), Laurie Holden (Andrea), and Bernthal (Shane).

Also in attendance at the service were Emily Kinney, who played Hershel’s youngest daughter Beth, and Khary Payton, who plays King Ezekiel.

Rooker next appears as a couch guest on Sunday’s episode of Talking Dead, immediately following The Walking Dead 904, “The Obliged.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.