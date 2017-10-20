‘The Walking Dead’ Bringing Back Season 1 Character For Crossover?

With Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead set to crossover via one unnamed character, there is a strong possibility a character last seen on AMC in 2010 might return for the younger sibling series.

As revealed at New York Comic Con, one character from either The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead will appear on the other series. If the transition will take a Fear character to Walking Dead, the no-brainer selection is Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia Clark, despite the possibility of the Whisperer’s number two guy being Qaletaqa is a fun play. With Fear the Walking Dead potentially marching to Houston, many are hoping to see a short term revival for Michael Cudlitz’s Abraham Ford.

Still, there is one strong possibility that a character fans may have forgotten returns to the world of the Dead by appearing on Fear. Juan G. Pareja’s Morales was last seen in the first season of The Walking Dead. When Rick Grimes set out for the CDC in Atlanta, Morales elected to take his family to Birmingham, Alabama, in hope of finding their relatives.

Morales was never heard from again.

Despite several mentions of Houston in Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 3 finale, there is one big reason the show might head towards Morales’ current location: Madison Clark is from Alabama.

The Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead took any potential landing spot the characters thought they had found and either burnt it down or blew it up. Madison Clark might be the only survivor of the closing moments. Whether she is or isn’t, the character might have a sudden desire to head to a place she is familiar with, having never been too fond of Los Angeles in the first place.

While Pareja does not appear to have any direct knowledge of the crossover or its plans, though he has noted he is eager to see more of Morales if the opportunity presents itself.

Since leaving The Walking Dead, Pareja has whipped himself into shape. Check out his new shape in the photo below.

Maybe one day we’ll finally find out what happened to #Morales. Meanwhile, I’ll b working hard towards next chapter in career. #MoralesLives pic.twitter.com/Qqw2hluAR8 — Juan G. Pareja (@JuanGPareja) August 15, 2017

“#MoralesLives” has long been a hashtag among fans of The Walking Dead who have wanted to see more of the character’s journey since leaving the Atlanta area. Whether or not he’ll be making a comeback will be seen in the coming months.

The Walking Dead returns for its eighth season on Sunday night at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fourth season in 2018.