Andrew Lincoln Spotted on Movie Set, The Walking Dead Fans Go Crazy

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln has been spotted on a movie set in Australia. Naturally, fans of the AMC zombie series who are longing for updates about Lincoln’s upcoming Rick Grimes movies suspected he might finally be working on a reentry to the zombie apocalypse. It’s not the case, however.

Lincoln is currently at work on a film with Naomi Watts. Its title is Penguin Bloom, expected for release in 2020. As the synopsis goes, the story will see a family which takes in an injured Magpie which ultimately makes a massive difference in their lives. The movie also stars Jackie Weaver and Rachel House, under the direction of Glendyn Ivin with a script from Shaun Grant. Penguin Bloom is based on a novel by Cameron Bloom.

The Walking Dead is going to release its upcoming movies starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes exclusively in theaters. The films are being developed by AMC and Universal Pictures, fitting into the Dead universe’s canon, but expanding it to the big screen for the first time. The TV shows The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead have previously pulled off theatrical screening events for premieres and finales but this will be an entirely new product built entirely for a cinematic release.

An official title for Rick’s return has not yet been revealed, nor have any of the movies begun production. Lincoln recently signed on for the first movie in what Dead universe chief content officer Scott Gimple promised to be a trilogy when originally announcing the films on Talking Dead following The Walking Dead Episode 9×05.

A teaser for the films was shown following The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring a helicopter flying into a city’s dark skyline. The teaser trailer can be seen in the video above.

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman previously announced a team up with Universal Studios for a film adaptation of Oblivion Song, which is in the earliest stages of production and does not yet have a director, cast list, or release date. Though The Walking Dead comics came to an abrupt end recently, Kirkman and AMC aren’t showing any signs of the TV show slowing down.

The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes movies do not yet have a release date.