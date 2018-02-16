New ‘The Walking Dead’ Poster Calls For Rick’s Death

Negan really wants Rick dead at this point and a new posted for The Walking Dead Season Eight’s back half is advertising as much.

The poster sees the villain in black and white, a possible homage to Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard’s work on the Skybound/Image Comics series, with “Kill Rick” stamped across his face. It’s a change of pace from his order to keep Rick, the King, and the Widow alive but he is probably fed up after being attacked in his own home.

Check out the international poster below.

The Walking Dead also released an international poster with Rick Grimes on it, calling out to “Kill Negan.” Two can play at this game!

A new trailer for the back half of The Walking Dead Season Eight was also released recently, revealing a slew of new information and potential spoilers. Among the reveals were Enid’s survival following the encounter with Oceanside fans saw in the Mid-Season finale and Eugene’s choice to continue aiding the Saviors by crafting bullets for their army. It all points to the potential continued use of milestone moments from The Walking Dead comics.

Andrew Lincoln tells ComicBook.com the upcoming episodes will be heavily driven be the horrible loss Rick is forced to endure and is clearly in the aftermath of in the above poster. Carl Grimes will devastatingly bow out in the Mid-Season premiere episode. “All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Lincoln said. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

Rick hasn’t lost everything, though. “He has his extended family,” Lincoln said. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.