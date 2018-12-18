‘The Walking Dead’ Shares Negan Wanted Poster

The Walking Dead has released a “Wanted” poster with Negan’s face on it in anticipation of the back half of the show’s current ninth season.

Negan was last seen breaking out of his Alexandria jail cell after a frustrated Father Gabriel left the door unlocked. While this is a story fans of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics are familiar with, the TV series will follow a very loose adaptation of the sequences which followed.

Check out Negan’s “Wanted” poster in the tweet from The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account below!

Alert: this man has been known to be dangerous. Proceed with caution. #TWD @jdmorgan pic.twitter.com/Sn582tCjxK — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) December 18, 2018

I am excited for fans to watch and see what happens, because I think Negan is a complicated character and we’ve seen that he’s a guy who will bash in people’s heads to make a point,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Comicbook.com. “We’ve also seen that he was at the lowest of the low point earlier in the season, was suicidal. We’ve also seen that he has a particular relationship with Judith Grimes that seems like pretty friendly and nice. And so, all of these things are kind of churning within Negan, and that’s part of his story going forward. So I think that there’s some interesting twists and turns to be had with Negan one way or the other.”

Kang has made it a point to pay respects to the comic book source material while also packing a heavy dose of surprises into the TV series in her first year as showrunner. How the Negan story plays out and whether or not it involves the Whisperers will be interesting to see!

Whether or not Negan’s popular redemption arc is headed to The Walking Dead is unknown but Jeffrey Dean Morgan told ComicBook.com after reading the particular issue where his character kills Alpha that he is definitely in it for the “long haul” with tremendous enthusiasm for the arc’s possibility.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.