The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 7: Open Your Eyes

On Sunday night, AMC will air the seventh episode of The Walking Dead’s tenth season. The episode is the penultimate episode for The Walking Dead in 2019 as the first half of the tenth season will conclude next week before a hiatus running through February of next year. Episode 10×07 is set to continue a developing story between Carol and Daryl as they handle a Whisperer hostage which Carol captured in last week’s episode. In the mean time, Siddiq will continue to struggle with his PTSD after being held captive by the Whisperers while Lydia’s struggle to fit in in Alexandria goes on.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×07 is titled, “Open Your Eyes.” The official synopsis for Open Your Eyes reads, “Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uncomfortable. Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.” The episode is directed by Michael Cudlitz on a script from Corey Reed. Former Abraham Ford actor on the AMC series Cudlitz has now directed a trio of episodes of the main series, making his directorial debut in Season 9’s Stradivarius episode. He will be going on to direct a couple of episodes of the third Walking Dead show, as well.

Sunday’s episode will be loaded with payoff, according to ComicBook.com’s Cameron Bonomolo. The episode “has everything you want in an episode of [The Walking Dead: horror, suspense, moral dilemmas & real human drama,” Bonomolo wrote on Twitter. “Powerful, moving performances from [Avi Nash, Melissa McBride, Cassady McClincy and Thora Birch]. A heartbreaker masterfully directed by [Cudlitz]. Don’t miss!”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.