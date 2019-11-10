The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 6: Bonds

The Walking Dead has three episodes remaining in the first half of its tenth season before a mid-season hiatus spanning through February of 2020. AMC will air the sixth episode of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season on Sunday night, diving into the fallout of Negan’s escape from Alexandria as the show’s former villain attempts to team up with the new foes to Alexandria. Meanwhile, Carol has a plan of her own to go after the villains plaguing her family. The quality of the series continues to be impressive as showrunner Angela Kang’s tenure has almost reached its 1.5 year mark.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×06 is titled, “Bonds.” The official synopsis for Bonds reads, “Carol and Daryl go on a stake out mission together while Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Kevin Deiboldt. The episode is scheduled to run for a slightly extended run time, concluding at 10:07pm ET before a new episode of Talking Dead airs.

Following the lead of The Walking Dead comics, Negan and Beta will begin to see their entertaining relationship carried out. “Negan and Beta, same sense of style, leather. There’s something to be said to their sense of style,” Beta actor Ryan Hurst said on Talking Dead. “I think Beta gravitates towards the badasses of the badasses. ‘There can only be one!’ This one is something else. It’s just the beginning of seeing these forces of nature sort of meet and see what pops out of it.”

When previewing the episode earlier in October, Hurst said this next installment is among “the funniest episodes” of the series.

“Beta and Negan, they couldn’t be more diametrically opposite than anything. It’s this stone-faced immovable person and then you have his mouthpiece who just will not shut up,” he told Insider. “The first episode that you see Beta and Negan together is one of the funniest episodes of Walking Dead that you’ve ever seen. It’s still very bloody, still very Walking Dead, but there’s more levity in that episode than in any that I’ve ever seen of the show.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC, with only three episodes remaining this year.