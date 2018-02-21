Norman Reedus Talks “Resolution” Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8B

The remaining episodes of The Walking Dead Season Eight will come with a lot of resolution for the show’s long-running and open-ended storylines.

“It’s all resolution,” Reedus told EW of the back eight. “It’s all the tying up of these ends of what’s laid out in front of us in all these different directions. There’s a lot of closure coming in the back eight, which is great. There’s been all this action and all the fighting and all these different factions that have been splitting off in these different directions, and it all kind of comes together in the end with closure in several different avenues. Some wrap up the way you think. Some wrap up not the way you think. It’s all kind of a surprise where it all comes from.”

Reedus says most of Season 8B will focus on Rick Grimes and Maggie but does offer some interesting perspective of Daryl’s current mindset. More specifically, those fans wondering whether or not Daryl carries any guilt for accidentally freeing the Saviors from the Sanctuary can breathe easier knowing he doesn’t blame himself. His primary concern is a dying Carl.

“I think there are a couple of moments when we find out what happened with Carl and [Daryl] asks about it,” Reedus said. “He’s like, ‘Did this happen because of what I did?’ I think if that would’ve turned out to be his fault he probably would’ve lost his mind, but it wasn’t his fault. That happened in a totally different area at a totally different time, so I think he was very concerned about that in particular — especially after what happened with Glenn and what happened with Abraham.”

That being said, Daryl has no regrets. “Does he regret it right now? No,” Reedus adds. “I think they’re all going towards the same mission right now. We’ve had a lot of hotheads on the show. We had Sasha running in there trying to take them out herself. We had Michonne do it. We had pretty much every woman in our cast try to do it themselves all by themselves. If you think about, lots of last year was the boys sitting around crying and the girls were all kicking ass, so it’s not like that hasn’t happened before — somebody has an idea and they’re like, ‘We need to do this now.’”

Unlike the first half of Season Eight, Daryl might just show a more level-headed approach to the remaining battles and war. “I think, as a person, Daryl is growing into a wiser leadership role,” Reedus said. “He’s got the experience. There are some things that you learn with experience. He’s got street smarts in a zombie apocalypse, and I think having those smarts sometimes will make you the leader. In a dirty fight, you want somebody with street sense.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.