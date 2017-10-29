How Many Walkers Have Been Killed on ‘The Walking Dead’?

The name The Walking Dead automatically gives viewers a pretty good clue that the AMC TV series there are going to be corpses walking the earth and now that the show is in its eighth season there have been a lot of these “walkers” over the years.

But when it comes to actual numbers of walkers appearing on the series over the years, executive producer Greg Nicotero had an easier time figuring out how many of the walkers had been killed over the years on The Walking Dead. Nicotero told fans during his panel at Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta this weekend that while they have filmed “hundreds and hundreds” of the undead each episode, the only number they’ve counted are those who were killed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We counted how many we’ve killed and we’re up to around 4,000,” Nicotero revealed. “That’s only the number of walkers we’ve killed, though, we film hundreds and hundreds every episode.”

And Nicotero would be the man who would know. In addition to his role as executive producer, Nicotero is also the special make-up effects supervisor on the AMC drama making him responsible for getting those walkers ready for their time in front of the cameras.

While the number of dead walkers itself is interesting the wide array of zombie actors who have appeared on the show over the years is also remarkable, especially when they include those close to the cast of the show. Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita Espinosa, recently revealed ot Entertainment Weekly, that not only did her boyfriend, New Politics singer David Boyd, appear as a walker in season eight but that she got to kill him in character, too.

“I was like, well, if we’re going to have him on the show, I need to kill him,” Serratos said. “So, he was a walker in the episode with me and Sonequa [Martin-Green,] and I killed him.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.