‘The Walking Dead’ Rises In The Ratings

The Walking Dead saw its most significant week to week increase in live ratings since Episode 8×06 with Episode 8×13’s numbers.

Episode 8×13, Do Not Send Us Astray, earned a 3.0 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 6.774 million viewers. The slight bump was more than an entire tenth of a point in the ratings category, building on Episode 8×12’s 2.83 rating and 6.66 million viewers.

Here is how the ratings have stacked up across Season Eight so far:

Episode 8×01: 11.44 million (5.0)

Episode 8×02: 8.92 million (4.0)

Episode 8×03: 8.52 million (3.8)

Episode 8×04: 8.69 million (3.9)

Episode 8×05: 7.85 million (3.4)

Episode 8×06: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×07: 7.47 million (3.3)

Episode 8×08: 7.9 million (3.4)

Episode 8×09: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×10: 6.8 million (2.9)

Episode 8×11: 6.6 million (2.8)

Episode 8×12: 6.66 million (2.83)

Episode 8×13: 6.774 million (3.0)

With Talking Dead pushed back an hour, the Walking Dead‘s recap show fell to fifth place on the night with a 0.6 rating and 1.597 million viewers. Typically, the Chris Hardwick-hosted recap show lands in second place but AMC used the slot to premiere the first episode of its new The Terror series. The Terror took second place in the ratings with a 1.3 rating and 3.336 million viewers.

With three episodes remaining in The Walking Dead Season Eight, the AMC zombie drama has an opportunity to finish strong at the All Out War story pitting Rick against Negan is finally set to conclude in Episode 8×16. The feud began with Glenn’s death in Episode 7×01 in October of 2016, after Negan and the Saviors were first mention in the post-credits scene of Episode 6×08 back in December of 2015.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

(Ratings via TV By The Numbers)