‘The Walking Dead’: Importance Of Carl’s Full Letter To Rick

Carl’s letter the Rick is a devastating blow to the feels of The Walking Dead fans but also loaded with delightful callbacks to the series’ long-running history.

Below is a transcript of the letter which Carl wrote for his father and is read by Chandler Riggs, in its entirety, in the opening minutes of Episode 8×15. The footage was revealed for AMC subscribers with early access to clips from upcoming episodes and has since made its way online.

Mild spoilers for Episode 8×15 follow as Carl’s full letter to Rick and its callbacks to previous episodes and effects moving forward are revealed…

The Memories

The letter makes callbacks to Carl’s mother Lori Grimes and the prison era of The Walking Dead which took place across Season Three and Season Four.

“I remember my eighth birthday at KCC with that giant cake and aunt Eavey showing up on leave, surprising all of us,” Carl wrote. “I remember mom, I remember codger, I remember school and going to the movies and Friday night pizza and cartoons and grandma and grandpa and church. Those summer barbecues and the kiddie pool you got me. We could’ve used that at the prison.

“You told me about the walks we’d take when I was three. You holding my hand all the way around the neighborhood to Ross’ farm. . I didn’t know that I remembered them, but I do. Because I see the Sun, and the corn, and that cow that walked up to the fence and looked me in the eye. And you told me about all that stuff, but it isn’t just that stuff. It’s how I felt. Holding your hand, I felt happy and special. I felt safe.”

Growing Up

While Carl managed to grow up in The Walking Dead comics, his life was cut short on the AMC show. The character’s plans are instead written in the letter, as his future is one which remains only in legacy, shaping Rick’s choices ahead.

“I thought growing up was about getting a job and maybe a family, being an adult. But… growing up is making yourself and the people you love safe,” the letter goes on. “As safe as you can, because things happen.

“They happened before. You were shot before things went bad. Kind of felt like things went bad because you were shot. I want to make you feel safe, dad. I want you to feel just like I felt when you held my hand. Just to feel that way for five minutes. I’d give anything to make you feel that way now.”

A Larger World

While Carl had a thirst for Negan’s blood in common with his father, death coming for him changed his perspective. He is hoping his final words will do the same for Rick in an effort to re-shape the world.

“I wanted to kill Negan. I wish I did, maybe it would have been done. I don’t think it’s done now. You went out there again, but I don’t think they surrendered. I don’t think they will surrender. There are workers in there, dad. They’re just regular people. Old people, young people, families. You don’t want them to die, dad.

“We’re so close to starting everything over, and we have friends now. It’s that bigger world Jesus talked about. The Kingdom, the Hilltop… there’s got to be more places. More people out there. A chance for everything to change and keep changing.

“Everyone giving everyone the opportunity to have a life. A real life.”

Another Way

As originally theorized by Chandler Riggs upon Carl’s exit from the AMC zombie show, the character’s legacy might just be what keeps Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan alive.

“So if they won’t end it, you have to,” the letter continues. “You have to give them a way out. You have to find peace with Negan. Find a way forward somehow. We don’t have to forget what happened, but you can make it so that it won’t happen again. That nobody has to live this way. That every life is worth something.

“Start everything over. Show everyone that they can be safe again without killing. They can feel safe again. That it can go back to being birthdays and school and jobs and even Friday night pizza, somehow. And walks with a dad and a three-year-old holding hands.

“Make that come back, dad. And go on those walks with Judith. She’ll remember them.

I love you. Carl.”