‘The Walking Dead’: Rick’s Final Episodes Synopses Revealed

The synopses for Rick’s final episodes of The Walking Dead have been revealed.

Potential spoilers for The Walking Dead‘s upcoming episodes follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Andrew Lincoln’s exit is primed for the remaining episodes of 2018. Which episode has not yet been revealed. However, the synopses for Episodes 9×05, 9×07, and 9×08 have been revealed which might offer some clues.

Episode 9×05 is titled, “What Comes After”. The official synopsis for the episode reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.”

Episode 9×06 is titled, “Who Are You Now?” The synopsis for the episode has not yet been revealed.

Episode 9×07 is titled, “Stradivarius”. The official synopsis for it reads, “Carol seeks out an old friend living alone in a wilderness teeming with walkers; survivors make the perilous trek to a new home.”

Episode 9×08, the Mid-Season Eight finale, is titled, “Evolution”. The official synopsis for the episode reads, “A small rescue mission braves a dangerous herd in their hunt for a missing comrade, only to discover a surprising threat that could doom them all.”

With characters missing and rescue missions taking place, it’s possible the group is in search of their leader Rick Grimes. It’s worth pointing out, he is not mentioned in the revealed synopses for the episodes beyond 9×05.

This Sunday, the AMC series will air the third episode of its ninth season, and Rick remains alive and well to date. The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 is titled, “Warning Signs”. The official synopsis for “Warning Signs” reads, “Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Corey Reed.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.

[H/T Zap2It]