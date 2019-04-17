‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Gets Epic Rick Grimes Tattoo

The Walking Dead fans enjoy showing their passion for the post-apocalyptic zombie series in many ways. One fan has permanently had his fandom for Robert Kirkman’s comic series with the art of Charlie Adlard tattooed onto his arm and the art is an impressive combination of comic book covers.

As posted to Reddit by a user named LateNiteKahvi, the tattoo takes variant covers from The Walking Dead and puts them together in one image. The bottom of the tattoo pulls from issue #100’s variant which saw Rick Grimes standing above an endless pile of bodies (which was later adapted to the TV series for Andrew Lincoln’s final episode of The Walking Dead). The Rick Grimes art is from issue #163’s variant cover which featured Rick Grimes in Negan’s jacket, holding the villains Lucille bat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the epic The Walking Dead tattoo below!

There’s no word in the Reddit post about the artist who crafted the tattoo on LateNiteKahvi’s arm.

Is this the best The Walking Dead tattoo you’ve seen? Do you have a The Walking Dead tattoo? Share your thoughts or images in the comment section or with us on Twitter, @ComicBook!

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2nd. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.