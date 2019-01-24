‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Finds Rick Grimes Five-Dollar Bill

A fan of The Walking Dead came across an impressively re-designed five dollar bill.

The money was plastered with art of Rick Grimes and walker from The Walking Dead‘s walkers. The walkers seem to be replicated from some of the most popular early images from AMC’s zombie show while Rick Grimes is standing between them holding his Colt Python in the iconic pose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out as posted by a Reddit user below — though the user is not responsible for the art. They only found the money and took the photo nearly three years ago.

Abraham Lincoln? Nope. Andrew Lincoln! Okay, credit for that one goes to Reddit’s comment section. The question is: if you find this five-dollar bill, do you spend it or do you keep for good luck in the apocalypse?

Lincoln left The Walking Dead in its current season after completing eight seasons and appearing in five episodes for Season Nine. Though he won’t appear on AMC’s The Walking Dead in any future episodes, he will reprise the role in a trilogy of films headed to the network somewhere in the future.

“My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con, ahead of Season Nine’s airing. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

Speaking in an interview on Talking Dead following his final episode, Lincoln opened up some of the story he hopes to tell with his The Walking Dead movies exploring Rick’s fate.

I like the idea that we get to tell a bigger story, maybe with a sort of wider vista,” Lincoln said. “I’ve always been interested in what’s going on out there, you know, whether or not there is contact with the wider world,” Lincoln said. “I want to know the meta of it all. And I suppose to be able to kind of touch upon that in a contained story for me is a very exciting proposition.”

Still, we don’t recommend drawing Rick or any zombies on U.S. currency because it’s probably illegal.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.