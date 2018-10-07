When Does Rick Leave in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9?

The Walking Dead is fully embracing Rick’s exit in Season Nine, so how many episodes will Andrew Lincoln‘s character have left?

Looking at some of the details from production of Season Nine, it is clear Lincoln’s Rick will exit the AMC show during its first half. By the time the series had begun shooting its Mid-Season Finale, Lincoln had been spotted at his home in the United Kingdom. After all, a desire to spend more time with his family which resided abroad is why he left in the first place.

While appearing on ComicBook NOW, ComicBook.com’s live Thursday show, Reedus described Lincoln’s last shot on The Walking Dead. “His very last scene, he’s laying there, and he’s supposed to giggle,” Reedus said. “The camera’s [up] here and I’m under the camera tickling his feet so he can giggle. So, it was a good way to end it. At the very end, he got up, and we gave him a standing ovation. He gave a little speech and people pulled out their phones. He goes, ‘Everybody put down your phones. This isn’t for them, it’s for us.’ In such true Andy spirit, it was a very inspirational, honest goodbye. It was very touching. He’s still around. His spirit’s still around, he’s still very much a part of the show.”

Rick will likely only appear in five to six episodes of Season Nine before the show is forever changed with his absence. How Rick exits the series is to be seen, though many fans suspect he will be killed, thus preventing any open-ended opportunity for a return. Lincoln did, however, return to the set to shadow a director recently.

“My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

Still, Lincoln would have preferred fans experience his final episode on The Walking Dead without the knowledge of his exit. The news first surfaced in May, before Lincoln made it official during the AMC show’s panel at San Diego Comic Con in July.

“I wish I could say more,” Lincoln said. “I really didn’t want Kirkman to spill the beans because I really wanted everyone to experience this season because I think it’s gonna be amazing for many, many reasons. It would’ve been even better if no one was aware of this.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.