‘The Walking Dead’: Rick’s Last Words Revealed

Rick Grimes’ final episode has officially played out on The Walking Dead with his last words on the AMC show being revealed.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 follow. Major spoilers!

After leading a walker herd to the bridge and away from his camp and communities, Rick was bleeding out and ready to sacrifice himself to protect his family. As he lifted his python to blow the dynamite on the bridge, he took aim and whispered, “I found them.”

The three words had a very deep meaning for Rick’s journey on the AMC show. The character began the apocalypse as a man searching for his family. Initially, that family was Rick’s wife Lori and his son Carl. Both characters have since perished but Rick has found and become part of an entirely new family.

As pointed out in a dream scenario in which Rick thought Michonne, Daryl, Eugene, Maggie, Ezekiel, Carol and others came to rescue him, he found his family in all of them. Judith, Enid, Aaron, Jesus, and all of the people he has encountered throughout his post-apocalyptic journey are his family and he did everything in his power to keep them safe.

While there are many questions surrounding Rick’s exit, the character remains living and will not appear on The Walking Dead again. He will, however, see his story play out in a movie in which Andrew Lincoln will reprise the role of Rick Grimes. A timetable for the movie has not yet been revealed but The Walking Dead has 11 episodes remaining in its ninth season and all signs are pointing towards continuing into a tenth.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.