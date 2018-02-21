‘The Walking Dead’ Roller Coaster Opening This Spring

The United Kingdom’s Thorpe Park announced it will be unveiling a The Walking Dead themed roller coaster this spring.

Thorpe Park has previously participated in The Walking Dead themed nights of terror at the park but the re-theming of its roller coaster called “X” will be the first The Walking Dead ride in the park. After some fans became suspicious of the ride coming to the U.K. park after discovering plans for a re-design with “WD” in the file’s name, the theme park revealed the ride on Twitter.

Check out the announcement video in the tweet below.

We will see you at the Safe Zone…For the first time ever, experience The Walking Dead: The Ride. Those who ride…survive!#TWDTheRidehttps://t.co/sm14RKkBeL pic.twitter.com/nQ1Oo4KCXF — THORPE PARK Resort (@THORPEPARK) February 20, 2018

“We will see you at the Safe Zone, Thorpe Park wrote. “For the first time ever, experience The Walking Dead: The Ride. Those who ride…survive!” It’s a fun play on words referencing Season Five’s Terminus group which posted signs throughout their apocalyptic surroundings reading, “Those who arrive, survive,” in an attempt to lure unsuspecting survivors to their community in an effort to make meals out of them.

The roller coaster will be an indoor adventure, taking over the previously mentioned X: No Way Out ride, which could be the reason for the announcement video’s “X marks the spot!” call out. X opened in 1996 after being designed by Vekoma, the same company which is responsible for Disney World’s popular Expedition Everest ride.

“It’s 15 out of 10 on the scare scale,” Thorpe Park’s John Burton told The Independent. “‘We are combining physical and digital effects because it is going to be dark, so we are going to make the most of that. The darkness acted as a canvas for us. We have incorporated the latest in special effects, lighting, smells and even touch elements to create a terrifyingly unique atmosphere.”

This is not the first The Walking Dead themed attraction to hit a theme park, however. Universal Studios in Hollywood houses The Walking Dead attraction which offers fans the opportunity to walk through the apocalypse, surrounded by walkers and survivors — many of which are performed by actors — and journey through popular locations from the AMC show like the prison or Woodbury.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.