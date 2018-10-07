‘The Walking Dead’: Michael Cudlitz Pays Tribute to Scott Wilson

Following the passing of The Walking Dead star Scott Wilson, Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz posted a thoughtful message to Twitter.

Cudlitz, who left The Walking Dead in its Season Seven premiere, never starred with Wilson on the series ahead of Season Nine but was close with the actor off of the set. With news of Wilson’s passing breaking on Saturday night, moments after he was announced for a return to the AMC show in its ninth season, Cudlitz shared his condolences online: “Rest easy my friend… Rest easy.”

See Cudlitz’s consoling tweet regarding Wilson’s passing below…

Rest easy my friend…… rest easy. — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) October 7, 2018

The Walking Dead stars often refer to Cudlitz as a behind-the-scenes leader with a protective, loving attitude. While his relationship with Wilson was not seen on their AMC show’s set, Cudlitz and Wilson had been seen publicly maintaining a friendly, familial relationship at various events through the years.

Wilson was confirmed to be returning to The Walking Dead in its ninth season during the New York Comic Con panel being held at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The details of the actors passing have not yet been revealed. The actor had been active on the comic con circuit around the country throughout the year. He had retired the role of Hershel Greene on AMC’s popular zombie series in its fourth season.

Other tributes to the actor began to pop up across social media on Saturday evening, including from his Bosch co-star Titus Welliver. Wilson was slated to appear at Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta in late October, an event which brings together much of the The Walking Dead‘s former and present cast members.

The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return in 2019 for its fifth season. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.