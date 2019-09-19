The Walking Dead Showrunner Addresses Daryl and Connie’s Season 10 Dynamic

AMC’s long-running zombie series The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season next month, pitting the remaining survivors against Alpha, Beta, and the devastating Whisperers. However, it isn’t going to be all terrifying doom and gloom in the new season, as relationships both new and old are going to be explored once October rolls around. There has already been a tease of Michonne and Ezekiel getting closer than people expected this season, and it looks like we will even get to see a little more of the budding fan-favorite pairing of Daryl and Connie.

Even if it doesn’t reach romantic levels, the Daryl/Connie duo has already made a lasting impression on The Walking Dead‘s viewers. Actors Norman Reedus and Lauren Ridloff demonstrated instant chemistry when their characters were sent on a mission together last season, and showrunner Angela Kang is potentially giving them more time to flourish in the tenth installment.

While speaking with TVLine about Season 10, Kang noted that a lot of the creative team “felt there was some really interesting chemistry” between Daryl and Connie in the past. So she sat down with Reedus and talked about what he felt the relationship could be.

“We’ve talked about, ‘What does a relationship for Daryl look like? Is he capable of it? Where is his heart?’ All of that,” Kang explained. “Norman thinks very deeply about his character and has such good instincts, so we like to kind of check in with him and ask, ‘What are you thinking about this?’”

So Kang doesn’t exactly confirm that Daryl and Connie are definitely going to be more of a thing in Season 10, but it seems to be trending that way. Even if they do find a way to spend some more time together, there will be a lot for them and their friends to contend with in Season 10.

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family,” reads the official synopsis for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. “That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.