The Walking Dead’s Josh McDermitt Warns Eugene’s Radio Could Have Life and Death Consequences

There could be “life and death consequences” that arise from Eugene’s tinkering with a long-range radio recently souped up with parts collected from a fallen Soviet satellite, The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt warns. In episode 10×06, “Bonds,” Eugene made contact with a so-far unnamed woman (voice of Margot Bingham) from an outside community, bonding over their shared affinity for Strasburg, Pennsylvania. But the transmission is one Eugene must keep quiet: the skittish woman wants to keep in touch with Eugene under the condition their calls are kept secret, and the lonely Eugene is happy to oblige. Though the contact is suspected to be a friend from the comic books, this new connection could have untoward consequences for the communities.

“I think there’s going to be some major consequences just in talking on the radio with this person,” McDermitt told TV Insider. “He’s making some decisions that could severely alter everyone’s way of life, and I don’t know that that’s solely his decision to make. There could be some life and death consequences based on those decisions he’s making. Everyone’s got a different opinion about how to do things, so it’ll be interesting to see how these conversations that he’s going to keep secret as long as he can, how they impact everyone else’s way of life.”

It appears The Walking Dead is bringing Eugene’s biggest comic book story to life in Season 10, but McDermitt once suspected the storyline was being given to Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who also took over Eugene’s comic book romance with Rosita.

“It still remains to be seen if we’re going to do exactly what’s done in the comics, but I think last season Gabriel started tinkering with the radio. I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa!’” McDermitt said. “Then he sends Rosita and Eugene out to boost the signal and all that, and I was like, ‘Is my story from the comics being given away?’ So I was happy to see that come back, because I think it’s a nice, fun storyline for him — whatever version we do. It’s exciting, and I was happy to see him get that back.”

Asked if Bingham’s unseen character is Eugene’s same contact from the comic books, McDermitt admitted he’s sworn to secrecy.

“I can’t say anything! You’re just going to have to tune in and find out,” he said. “We do things differently from the comics, so the fans will have to see if this is something we do different. I think the fans will be really excited with what’s to come.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.