The Walking Dead Season 10 Images Released

A new batch of images from Season 10 of The Walking Dead has made its way online, courtesy of AMC.

The images do not reveal which episodes they are taken from but, as reported earlier by ComicBook.com, the AMC zombie drama has shot much of its upcoming season out of order. Unlike the traditional production schedule, the series started with its earliest Season 10 episodes and jumped as far as Episode 12 of Season 10 before shooting all of the episodes along the way. What it means for the season’s overall narrative remains unknown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The images feature the returns of several characters, as well as introducing a new one.

Check out the images from The Walking Dead Season 10 below!

Daryl/Carol

Daryl and Carol are going to continue their relationship which spawned in the show’s earliest seasons, seen above riding Darly’s bike together.

The Radio

The radio which Eugene wanted to fix is finally working. On the heels of Season 9 ending with as mysterious new voice reaching out, the story will likely pursue the woman’s identity in Season 10.

New Character – Brandon

The above photo shows Blaine Kern III as Brandon, a key character from The Walking Dead comics. In the books, Brandon helps Negan escape and join the Whisperers but ultimately gets himself killed.

Zombies

Yes, there will be walkers.

Michonne

Michonne is back and playing protector for Judith in the above photo. Danai Gurira will only play the part in a limited number of Season 10 episodes before exiting the series.

Michonne & Daryl

Michonne and Daryl are out and about, possibly at the Oceanside community.

Unlikely Pals

Michonne and Magna didn’t seem like they would get along much in Season 9 but in Season 10 they are up to something, together.

Slide 8

Speaking of unlikely pals, Negan and Gabriel are keeping the dialogue going.

The Men Who Love Rosita

Everybody seems to be buddying up in the new photos, including all the men who are in love with Rosita. It’s Siddiq, though, who seems to be carrying her baby.

Detective Yumiko

Post-apocalyptic detective skills are still coming in handy. It looks like Yumiko is investigating something in the woods, probably not far from the earlier photo of Michonne and Magna.

Squad Up

The post-apocalyptic survivors are ready for a round of Fortnite, looking like an impressive squad of five (someone will have to get dropped for the video game) geared up for battle.