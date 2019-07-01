The Walking Dead Season 10, Fear Season 5.5 Key Art Released

AMC has released the first promotional material for Season 10 of The Walking Dead and the back half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, ahead of San Diego Comic Con. The popular zombie series is set to make a mark at the convention later this month, but the first key art for the upcoming run of episodes is arriving ahead of schedule by comparison to earlier seasons.

The Walking Dead Season 10 is expected to debut in early October of this year. “TWD will be joined at Comic-Con by Fear the Walking Dead, the new supernatural horror series NOS4A2 and Ridley Scott-produced anthology series The Terror: Infamy,” AMC said in a press release. “AMC will have a significant presence in and around San Diego with activities and partnerships including a Walker Horde, the return of the “DeadQuarters” fan zone, a partnership with Feeding America, benefiting the local San Diego chapter, and demos of the upcoming VR game The Walking Dead Onslaught, among other gaming activities.”

Check out The Walking Dead Season 10 key art below.

Below is the new key art for the back half of Fear the Walking Dead’s fifth season.

The Walking Dead panel is scheduled for 1pm PT on Friday, July 19 in the famous Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center. Panelists include cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura and Cailey Fleming, along with chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producers Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero. The panel will be moderated by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

Fear the Walking Dead will lead directly into The Walking Dead‘s panel, launching a Hall H panel at 12pm PT. Fear the Walking Dead panelists include cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Rubén Blades and Karen David, along with chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, executive producers Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero, and director and co-executive producer, Michael Satrazemis. Fear’s panel will also be moderated by Hardwick.

Preacher will have a Hall H panel on Friday night at 7pm PT, as will The Terror: Infamy at 4:45pm PT. AMC’s NOS4A2 will play host to Room 6A on Saturday July 20 at 5:30pm PT.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October.