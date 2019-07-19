The Walking Dead Season 10 Reveals Two New Cast Members

The Walking Dead Season 10 has added two new original characters, producers revealed at San Diego Comic-Con Friday.

Thora Birch (American Beauty, Ghost World) will play Gamma, a Whisperer described by producer Gale Anne Hurd as “fiercely protective” of leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and a “committed believer in the Whisperer way of life.” Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers, Snowfall) plays Virgil, described by Hurd as a “resourceful” survivor who is “desperate to get home.”

Neither character is ported over from Robert Kirkman’s comic books. Showrunner Angela Kang divulged to EW earlier in the week Season 10 will introduce comic book character Dante, who in the books is a member of the Hilltop colony that goes on to become the love interest of the widowed Maggie.

“We’ll be meeting the character Dante from the comics. He is this roguish, fast-talking, sometimes charming, sometimes annoying guy who can sometimes put his foot in his mouth, but is an interesting presence in the comics,” Kang said.

“He’s actually a love interest of Maggie [in the books]. But in our world, the context is a little different, and he will play an important role in the story in Alexandria. So we’re excited about that.”

The introduction of Gamma comes as Season 10 looks to peek under the fleshy masks of the Whisperers, who are engaged in a “cold war” with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and their tight knit pack of survivors.

“We’ll be telling more of [the Whisperers’] side of the story in season 10. We will get some interesting backstory, and some more insight into some more characters within that group,” Kang told EW.

“We will learn more about Alpha and Beta. They’ve got their own problems, too, within their group, so there will be some interesting back-and-forth between our two groups as they deal with this conflict at the border.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.