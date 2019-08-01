The Walking Dead Reveals New Season 10 Character of Virgil

The latest reveal for The Walking Dead‘s upcoming tenth season has dropped in the form of a new cast member and character. It has now been revealed that Kevin Carroll will make his post-apocalyptic debut as a character named Virgil, a name unique to the AMC TV series and not one borrowed from any character in the comics.

“Virgil is highly intelligent and resourceful and desperatelly trying to get hmoe to hiis family,” The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account said in a tweet. “Please welcome Kevin Carroll to the #TWDFamily.” This is the second reveal of what will be a series of 10 reveals each Thursday leading up to the premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10. Last week, the AMC series revealed Thora Birch as Whisperer character Gamma.

Check out the first look at Carroll and Virgil in the images from the tweet below!

It is unknown which Season 10 episode will see Carroll make his debut as Virgil.

Gamma and Virgil and their respective casting were both promised during The Walking Dead’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July. This means that any reveals beyond this week will be brand new information. For example, we know the comic book character of Dante is coming to The Walking Dead but the casting has not yet been revealed.

“We’ll be meeting the character Dante from the comics. He is this roguish, fast-talking, sometimes charming, sometimes annoying guy who can sometimes put his foot in his mouth, but is an interesting presence in the comics,” Kang said. “He’s actually a love interest of Maggie [in the books]. But in our world, the context is a little different, and he will play an important role in the story in Alexandria. So we’re excited about that.”,(Photo: AMC/Twitter)

The Walking Dead will premiere Season 10 on October 5.