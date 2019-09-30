The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere Now Available to Watch Early

The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere is now available to watch via the AMC Premiere subscription service ahead of its Sunday, Oct. 6 airing on AMC. Subscribers also have access to the exclusive Season Premiere table read bonus feature.

10×01, “Lines We Cross,” is scripted by showrunner Angela Kang and directed by Greg Nicotero. In the Season 10 opener, set months after the devastating losses that ended Season 9, “We pick back up with the group in Oceanside continuing to train in case the Whisperers return. Tensions are high as our heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.”

The season promises to be a “suspenseful” one, Kang told ComicBook.com during TWD Season 10’s Hollywood premiere.

“I think we are so inspired by the amazing cast that we have, and we start from the position as fans ourselves when we’re writing the show. It’s like, what’s cool stuff we can do with these characters? What directions can we take them in that we haven’t seen? And then we feel our way through it,” the longtime TWD writer-producer said of year ten, her sophomore season in the position as showrunner. “We definitely wanted this to be a season that’s exciting and scary, lots of good, classic horror, hopefully that people like, and it’s just been really fun for us.”

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead, the Whisperers are seemingly a fight the survivors cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

