The Walking Dead Season 10 and Other Programming Offered Free Amid Coronavirus Crisis

AMC Networks is making the first half of The Walking Dead Season 10 available to stream for free as part of its “We’re With You” campaign, an initiative offering entertainment and support amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s acclaimed tenth season — which will conclude later this year with its finale airing as a special episode due to coronavirus complications making it impossible to complete required post-production work on the blockbuster season finale — AMC is offering free content from across its family of networks that includes AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and SVOD service Sundance Now.

The free content is available for free across digital and on demand as well as the AMC website. Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10A are now available in front of the paywall until May 1st on AMC.com and AMC TVE.

AMC has also launched its The Stars of AMC: We’re With You ad, above, featuring appearances from AMC Networks Entertainment Group talent, including The Walking Dead stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Cailey Fleming and Lauren Ridloff. Other talent appearing in the home-made videos include Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Maggie Grace, Daryl Mitchell, Mo Collins, Karen David, Colby Hollman, and Rubén Blades, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Nico Tortorella.

“We want to join with our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can – which is, to entertain people. Our We’re With You campaign is intended to give information, to offer companionship in the kind of responsive way that linear tv is uniquely able to, and we want to offer audiences the chance to have a laugh, maybe especially important at times of crisis,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for fantastic things to watch.”

Other entertainment offerings include:

BBC America

BBC America has curated a collection of free nature documentaries on BBCAmerica.com and the BBC America app as part of its “Nature NOW” collection for the month of April, including Life Story: First Steps, Seasonal Wonderlands: New England, Wild Singapore: Hidden World, Attenborough and the Giant Elephant, and Chimp Sanctuary.

IFC

Need a laugh? IFC is offering a comedy line-up that includes free and unauthenticated full seasons of IFC series for the month of April, including Baroness von Sketch Show, Birthday Boys, Spoils of Babylon, Spoils Before Dying, Bunk, Food Party, as well as select episodes from Comedy Bang Bang and Mystery Science Theatre 3000, and the season premiere of Brockmire, and more on IFC.com and IFC TVE.

SundanceTV

SundanceTV’s hit series Liar season 1 will also be available in front of the paywall on Sundance Now, encouraging viewers to catch up with the compelling series as Liar season 2 premieres on SundanceTV on April 8th. Additional series available for free on Sundance Now from now till April 14th include the first seasons of hit international series Riviera, The Restaurant, Public Enemy, and The Bureau.

Expanded Nature Programming Across BBC America Platforms

BBC America’s Wonderstruck Adds Thursdays — BBC America will be adding a second day to its hit nature programming destination, Wonderstruck, with Thursdays joining the current Saturday micro-net in April. Themed marathons include: America The Beautiful (4/2), Circle of Life (4/9), and Under the Sea (4/16).



WonderstruckTV.com —BBC America also launched a free short-form nature site where audiences can search by mood, animal or geographic location for quick bursts of awe-inspiring, anxiety-reducing nature content anytime.



BBC America’s “Nature NOW” — BBC America will also be expanding nature programming across the BBC America website, app, and on demand platforms over the next few months, bringing viewers the entire Planet Earth collection, including Planet Earth I & II, Blue Planet I & II, Frozen Planet, and Seven Worlds, One Planet for a limited window. The collection will also feature a selection of free nature documentaries available for the month of April.



BBC America’s Earth Day 50th Anniversary Celebration — BBC America is extending its Earth Day 50th Anniversary Celebration to four days, from Monday, April 20th through Thursday, April 23rd. The celebration will include the premieres of the documentary feature She Walks with Apes, narrated by Sandra Oh, and the Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet special, featuring highlights from the epic BBC landmark series.



