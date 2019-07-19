The Walking Dead Season 10 Trailer Released at SDCC

As hard as it may be to believe, the first totally Rick Grimes-free season of The Walking Dead is actually on the way. Andrew Lincoln’s zombie-slaying sheriff departed the series in Season 9, leading to a major time jump and a months-long war with the terrifying Whisperers. This October, AMC’s horror series returns for Season 10 with a mostly new group leading the charge against the dangerous world of the apocalypse. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait until the fall for the first glimpse at what’s to come on The Walking Dead.

During The Walking Dead‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Friday afternoon, the cast and producers of the series unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming season. You can check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will be plenty of changes in the new season of The Walking Dead outside of just the departure of Rick. After spending nearly an entire season in prison, it looks like Negan will be a free man this time around.

During an interview with EW earlier this week, showrunner Angela Kang hinted at freedom for Negan in Season 10, following his heroic actions at the end of Season 9. During a dangerous snowstorm, Negan saved Judith and Daryl’s dog from almost certain death, and that may be enough to redeem him in the eyes of certain characters.

“We had a whole year with him in his cell,” Kang said, “so I think after his heroic rescue of Judith, people might’ve noticed that when he was in that bed in the infirmary, he was not tied up or cuffed. So we’re dealing with the next stage of what things are for Negan. I think for people who have been wanting us to release the Negan, there will be some satisfaction there.”

The Walking Dead has constantly changed over the course of ten years on the air and that trend will only continue in October. Nothing in the apocalypse can stay the same.

What did you think of the new Walking Dead Season 10? Are you excited for what’s to come? Let us know in the comments!

The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.