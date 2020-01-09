The Walking Dead Season 10B Episode Titles Hint at What’s to Come

Episode titles and writer credits for the second half of The Walking Dead Season 10 have been revealed. In the back half of the season, the survivors are embroiled in conflict with the flesh-wearing Whisperers led by Alpha (Samantha Morton), a situation that has forced Michonne (Danai Gurira) to set sail with Virgil (Kevin Carroll), a stranded survivor desperate to get home to his family. The Alexandria leader is on a mission to retrieve high-powered weapons capable of destroying Alpha’s walker horde, discovered in a cave where Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) are now surrounded by thousands of the undead after falling victim to Alpha’s trap.

Select titles for the eight-episode remainder of the season include “Morning Star,” “Squeeze,” “Stalker,” and “Walk With Us,” according to submissions published on the Writers Guild of America West website. “Squeeze,” penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, was earlier revealed as the title of the midseason premiere, a horror movie-inspired episode focused on the trapped heroes finding their way out of the walker-filled cave.

Beyond his work on The Walking Dead, which includes Season 2 episode “Chupacabra,” Season 8 episode “How It’s Gotta Be,” and Season 9 episodes “Evolution” and “Chokepoint” — the latter pitting Daryl (Norman Reedus) against the towering Beta (Ryan Hurst) in a brutal brawl — Johnson-McGoldrick wrote horror films Orphan and The Conjuring 2.

“Stalker” is penned by Jim Barnes, who previously scripted Season 10 Episode 3, “Ghosts,” which focused on Carol (Melissa McBride) suffering haunting hallucinations of murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz) as she struggled with the rule of law imposed by Alpha.

“Morning Star” is penned by co-executive producer Julia Ruchman & executive story editor Vivian Tse. Ruchman previously scripted the Season 10 midseason finale, “The World Before,” suggesting “Morning Star” could be tied to Michonne’s endgame that involves her search for firepower. Tse, whose credits include the Michael Cudlitz-directed Season 9 episode “Stradivarius,” also wrote Season 9 episode “Scars” — a Michonne-centric flashback episode that revealed the horrific origins of the matching “X” scar she shares with Daryl. This episode could contain flashbacks to Michonne’s earliest days in the apocalypse hinted in the Season 10B trailer.

“Walk With Us” is penned by co-executive producers Eli Jorne & Nicole Mirante-Matthews, and is likely an episode focusing on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as he further assimilates into the Whisperers. Jorne previously scripted the Negan-focused Season 10 Episode 5, “What It Always Is,” and Mirante-Matthews wrote Season 10 Episode 2, “We Are the End of the World,” an episode exploring the origins of the Alpha-Beta relationship.

Season 10 Episode 12 is so far untitled and listed only as “TBD 1012.” The episode is scripted by Tse and is suspected to be the sendoff episode for Gurira, whose Michonne could have a future in TWD Universe beyond the television series.

TWD returns with “Squeeze” Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.