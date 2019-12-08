The Walking Dead Stars Tease Terrifying, Shocking and Nail-Biting Season 10B

The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton says the second half of Season 10 is “nail-biting” and filled with moments that left the Alpha actress “shocked and surprised.” The midseason finale ended with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) falling victim to a trap sprung by Alpha, leaving our heroes helplessly surrounded by the thousands of walkers making up the Whisperer horde Alpha has threatened to unleash upon Alexandria.

“The fear that’s about to happen is something that reminded me of just horror movies I haven’t seen in a long time,” Andrews said in an episode of Talking Dead that followed the midseason finale. “This is scary, this is terrifying.”

Added Morton, the back half of the season gets “incredibly heightened, riveting, and just really nail-biting. Things happen that you don’t expect to happen. I didn’t. A lot of the things I read in the script I was very shocked and surprised at.”

Alpha’s Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) delivered a heavy blow when he murdered Siddiq (Avi Nash), but a traitor within her own camp might soon turn the tables: Gamma (Thora Birch), real name Mary, is second-guessing the faith in her leader after learning Alpha’s disowned daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) is alive, a revelation that will have a big impact on the next eight episodes.

“I think this first half of the season, Alpha’s kind of won. It’s Alpha one, our group zero at this point,” said executive producer Denise Huth. “I think it’ll be exciting coming back for the back half seeing how Lydia has run off on her own, we don’t know where she is, Gamma has learned that Lydia is alive, how is she going to react to that situation? Our characters are trapped in a cave. There’s a lot of question marks at the end of the midseason.”

And starting with the midseason premiere — picking up where that cave cliffhanger left off — the conflict between the survivors and the Whisperers will escalate “very, very fast.”

“We’ve trapped a bunch of people in a cave full of walkers, so we have to tell that story. So, that’s definitely going to be a big part of when we pick back up,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW. “Obviously, we have Negan embedded with the Whisperers, so we’ll continue to kind of tell the story that’s involved there. And then, not necessarily specific to the episode back, but just as a whole, at this point now some lines have been crossed, right? The border has been crossed by both sides. There have been these acts of war and so things are now escalating very, very fast. And we kind of get to the big conflict between the Whisperers and our people.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.