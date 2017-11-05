‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 3: Monsters

On Sunday night, AMC will air the next new episode of The Walking Dead, marking the third of the show’s eighth season.

Episode 8×03 is titled, “Monsters.” The official synopsis for Monsters reads, “Conflict with the Saviors leads to unintended consequences for the Hilltop, the Kingdom, and Alexandria; morality proves tricky in wartime.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “consequences” in reference likely pertain to both the differences in views between Paul “Jesus” Rovia and everone else attempting to raid the Savior satellite base. After a successful raid, Jesus elected to keep the Saviors alive rather than kill them. The decision could prove costly.

Meanwhile, King Ezekiel’s group which includes Carol will march forward to what Ezekiel is sure will be victory. Such confidence, however, can be a detriment in the world of The Walking Dead.

Notably absent from the synopsis is the current situation involving Morales and Rick. Following Juan Pareja’s shocking return to the show, his Morales character has aligned himself with Negan and the Saviors. As he points his gun at Rick, the likelihood of both characters making it out of the room alive seems slim unless the returning character has a change of heart.

Also absent from the description are Father Gabriel and Negan. Fans continue to suspect the Alexandrian of treason as he was last seen locked in a trailer with the villainous Savior leader.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.