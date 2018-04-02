First Look At ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale

The first photo from The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale has surfaced online.

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@twd.lives) on Mar 31, 2018 at 6:23pm PDT

The photo, which appears to be scanned from a magazine, was shared to Instagram by @twd.lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Michonne lead the charge on what could be the final showdown between Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom and the Saviors, with Daryl, Carol, Rosita and others armed and ready for battle.

Season finales are often The Walking Dead‘s biggest episodes — doubly so when that season closer coincides with the conclusion of All Out War.

“The war will absolutely be resolved by the end of season eight,” executive producer Scott Gimple told Entertainment Weekly.

Fans anticipating death and mayhem likely won’t be disappointed, but Gimple told TV Line the resolution of the war “might not be what people are expecting.”

“It might not be what some of the characters even want,” Gimple added, but “it is a conclusion, and they have to deal with its aftermath.”

The EP and showrunner previously told EW the “very big” finale doesn’t just wrap up the story weaved throughout season 8, it “very much sets up the start of the next story.”

Fans familiar with The Walking Dead comic books may be anticipating certain beats, but Carl’s death earlier this half season already tossed a giant wrench into those expectations — and how things play out in the rest of the show will be “quite different in a lot of ways.”

“There are some big changes that change the very outcome of certain aspects of the story — still trying to be true to the emotions of the story, but changing some big parts of it,” Gimple said. “It plays out very differently.”

The finale, airing April 15, serves as one half of AMC and Fathom Event’s Survival Sunday, a one-night-only event bringing the Walking Dead season 8 finale and the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere to theaters.

Both episodes will air back-to-back Sunday, April 15, as All Out War comes to its close and The Walking Dead veteran Morgan (Lennie James) boards spinoff Fear.

The Walking Dead extended season 8 finale, “Wrath,” airs Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.