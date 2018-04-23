‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Still Dying to Know Where Heath Is

The Walking Dead

Another season of The Walking Dead is over, and still no answer about the MIA Heath (Corey Hawkins).

Officially, the actor landed the lead role on now-canceled 24 spinoff 24: Legacy, leaving The Walking Dead powers that be with two options: kill his character, because this is a zombie show, or send him away to destinations unknown, and have him show up somewhere down the road.

He hasn’t been seen since 7×06, “Swear,” which caught up with a near-starved Heath and Tara on the tail end of a two week supply run.

While out scavenging, the pair accidentally unearthed walkers from displaced sand and were nearly overrun. Heath saved Tara’s life, nearly getting eaten in the process, only for Tara to take a tumble off a bridge.

Later making it back to the scene of the attack (with help from newfound Oceanside ally Cyndie), Heath was gone.

Tara found only Heath’s busted glasses and the deep grooves of roadside tire tracks before pulling a discarded key card out of the dirt. Scribbled on it in marker was only “PPP,” a meaning yet to be revealed.

“I hope that was you,” Tara said, tucking the card into her back pocket.

The Alexandrians found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Negan and the Saviors, leaving little time for anyone to question Heath’s whereabouts or the meaning of the mysterious card, but fans have been calling for a resolution to Heath’s story.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in September 2017, then-showrunner (and newly appointed Chief Content Officer) Scott Gimple made clear the plan was to one day see Heath return.

“We definitely have not seen the last of Heath, period,” he said. “I will say that. I don’t mean to disappoint the Heathies. He will be on the show. He will be within The Walking Dead again.”


The Walking Dead is expected to return to AMC with season 9 this fall.

