‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Still Dying to Know Where Heath Is

Another season of The Walking Dead is over, and still no answer about the MIA Heath (Corey Hawkins).

Officially, the actor landed the lead role on now-canceled 24 spinoff 24: Legacy, leaving The Walking Dead powers that be with two options: kill his character, because this is a zombie show, or send him away to destinations unknown, and have him show up somewhere down the road.

He hasn’t been seen since 7×06, “Swear,” which caught up with a near-starved Heath and Tara on the tail end of a two week supply run.

While out scavenging, the pair accidentally unearthed walkers from displaced sand and were nearly overrun. Heath saved Tara’s life, nearly getting eaten in the process, only for Tara to take a tumble off a bridge.

Later making it back to the scene of the attack (with help from newfound Oceanside ally Cyndie), Heath was gone.

Tara found only Heath’s busted glasses and the deep grooves of roadside tire tracks before pulling a discarded key card out of the dirt. Scribbled on it in marker was only “PPP,” a meaning yet to be revealed.

“I hope that was you,” Tara said, tucking the card into her back pocket.

The Alexandrians found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Negan and the Saviors, leaving little time for anyone to question Heath’s whereabouts or the meaning of the mysterious card, but fans have been calling for a resolution to Heath’s story.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in September 2017, then-showrunner (and newly appointed Chief Content Officer) Scott Gimple made clear the plan was to one day see Heath return.

“We definitely have not seen the last of Heath, period,” he said. “I will say that. I don’t mean to disappoint the Heathies. He will be on the show. He will be within The Walking Dead again.”





I’ve been asking that for the last four episodes. Just waiting for him to pop back up at some point. He’s going to pull a Morales and show back up in like season 13! Lol — Catherine Goad (@ImpossibleGrl11) April 16, 2018

I’m also amused by the people screaming “Where’s #Heath?” He’s like the new Morales. Remember guys, you weren’t so happy how that turned out. 🙂 #thewalkingdead — spotthereedus (@spotthereedus) April 16, 2018

#TheWalkingDead I just realized this…WTF ever happened to Heath!?!? pic.twitter.com/HtRhquZHWV — Scooby Doo (@not4realscooby) April 16, 2018

This #TheWalkingDead finale was okay…Rick’s speech kind of saved it for me, but also where the $@#! Is Heath??? — Lisi (@daylilylisi11) April 16, 2018

What about the helicopter? What about Heath? So many questions #TheWalkingDead — Mika (@amitey4) April 16, 2018

So where is Heath? he is like that one character in Game of Thrones that was rowing a boat forever till he was seen again. #TheWalkingDead — ❀ Cupcake ❀ (@BittyFangs) April 16, 2018

Heath is gonna pull up be like “what y´all doing? i´ve been gone for months and this is what yall been up to?” #TheWalkingDead — Levi (@disruptedveins) April 16, 2018

I just want Heath back tbh #TheWalkingDead — ✨Ryo Hazuki in High-Def✨ (@KellyoftheNora) April 16, 2018

Everyone hating that Maggie, Daryl and Jesus are turning on Rick BUT WHERE IN THE FUCK IS HEATH???? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/bXQZ46wSZT — Luciano (@King_Blancoo) April 16, 2018

season 9 storylines: finding what happened with heath and sherry, the mysterious helicopter, more information about anne/jadis’ past, civil war between rick and maggie, and all 5 communities coming together #thewalkingdead — Joshua Hisoler (@joshhiso) April 16, 2018

#TheWalkingDead ok but can we talk about the fact that Tara just fucking forgot about Heath and never even mentioned him again after returning from Oceanside?! WHERE DID HE GO? I want answers next season!! pic.twitter.com/QC6Y5xZdqh — Secondhand Shan (@ShannonKayG) April 16, 2018

All this craziness and I still have one question…..where in the actual holy hell is Heath?!? #TheWalkingDead #TWDfamily — J.C. (@Writer4LifeJC) April 16, 2018

Damn. Never got answers to where heath is.

Come on man.#TheWalkingDead — e l i s s a ? (@ayy_elissa) April 16, 2018

@WalkingDead_AMC lmao so what happened to Heath?? did y’all forget about him #TheWalkingDead — Sara (@SaraKromdom) April 16, 2018

So hopefully next season we’ll finally find out what happened to Heath since the writers and producers are acting as if he never existed. Oh, and will we find out who’s flying the helicopter? Jadis/Anne seemed to be familiar with them. #TheWalkingDead — bridgette gray (@bridgettefgray) April 16, 2018

#TheWalkingDead well I guess we don’t get to see Heath…… ? — Krystal Clear (@KrystalBClear7) April 16, 2018

Thank #TheWalkingDead now I guess we’ll just forget Heath ever existed. — Danny jo (@crawford111590) April 16, 2018

For real where the hell is Heath? #TheWalkingDead — Vitamin_Rea (@Rea_Marie_) April 16, 2018

So what about Heath? Or how about that helicopter? #TheWalkingDead — Carly Perry (@Carly__Perry) April 16, 2018

So when does the campaign for Heath to come back to #TheWalkingDead begin?!?! Will he surprise us on #FearTWD #TWDxFearTWD — Carrie Ligocki (@CareLigocks) April 16, 2018

Maybe Morgan will find Heath in his travels. Dude’s been MIA for a while now. #TWDxFearTWD #TheWalkingDead #FearTheWalkingDead — Dick (@aarcizzle2300) April 16, 2018

The Walking Dead is expected to return to AMC with season 9 this fall.