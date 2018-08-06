Carol And Daryl Take Major Step in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Premiere Clip

During a preview special for The Walking Dead Season Nine on Sunday night, AMC released a new clip from the upcoming episodes.

Below is a description of the scene, which has not yet been released online, which aired and revealed Daryl giving a seal of approval on Carol’s new relationship with Ezekiel:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daryl sits outside, at night, having a cigarette with Carol by his side. She puts the cigarette out for him, telling him it will kill him. He asks why she isn’t in bed and sh throws the same question at him. “We don’t sleep,” she tells him. “Ezekiel on the other hand, sleeps like a baby. It’s annoying.” Daryl mocks him but admits “he’s alright. He’s a bit corny, but…”

“I’m glad I have pookie’s approval,” Carol says. “After what I went through with Ed, corny is nice.”

“If anybody deserves to be happy, it’s you,” Daryl tells her.

While Carol and Daryl will remain close in The Walking Dead, the preview special confirmed Carol and Ezekiel will have committed to a romantic relationship during the time jump between Season Eight and Season Nine.

Season Nine of The Walking Dead is set to be the last for Andrew Lincoln, with the Rick Grimes actor having head home after filming the first half of the season.

After making his exit from the AMC show official during The Walking Dead‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con, Lincoln came by ComicBook.com’s studio to talk more about his role in the upcoming season. Whether or not Rick Grimes is killed to make way for Lincoln’s departure is unknown, but one specific things his fans clinging on to hope for the character: “My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln said. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

Of course, it would be a shock for a major character to leave The Walking Dead without being killed off. Few have ever made their way out of the show and lived to tell about it but Morgan Jones successfully landed on Fear the Walking Dead and Heath might still be out there. Why not Rick?

“The strange thing about being here was the fact that I think it really hit me yesterday because of the relationship that the show has with the fans here,” Lincoln said. “As soon as it finished, the panel, I walked off the stage, it was more profound — my sadness — the actually wrapping up on the show. The show, I was so proud of the where the story was going and where the season was going. It’s a brilliant launching pad I think, the episode that I leave, into the rest of this incredible season. All of that was more than just ‘Oh, I’m pleased that I’ve completed it.’ This was, ‘Oh, f—.’ I’m leaving.”

Still, Lincoln would have preferred fans experience his final episode on The Walking Dead without the knowledge of his exit. “I wish I could say more,” Lincoln said. “I really didn’t want Kirkman to spill the beans because I really wanted everyone to experience this season because I think it’s gonna be amazing for many, many reasons. It would’ve been even better if no one was aware of this.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.